Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,841 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

