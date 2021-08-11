Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,612,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,723,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,555,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,132,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. 3,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

