Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,274,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. 92,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,806. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.