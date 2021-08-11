Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Boosted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. 5,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,766. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

