Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,333. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

