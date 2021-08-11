Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $112,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 22,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,454. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

