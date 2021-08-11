Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86.

