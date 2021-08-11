Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

