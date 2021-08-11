Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,725,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.92. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

