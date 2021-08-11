Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Arden Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

