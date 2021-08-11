Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sierra Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.85. 240,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

