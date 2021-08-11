Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.59. 210,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

