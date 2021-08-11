Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,439,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,549. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

