Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.23. 175,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.