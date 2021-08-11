Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $229.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $229.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

