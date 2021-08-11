Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

