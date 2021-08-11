Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.06. The company had a trading volume of 149,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

