Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.90. 91,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,106. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.