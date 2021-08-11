Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry Sells 8,801 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 208,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $684.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

