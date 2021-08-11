Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sean Tucker Sells 4,172 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VXRT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,890,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,572,263. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.