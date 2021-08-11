Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$5.070 EPS.

VEC traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $572.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

