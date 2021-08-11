Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Trading 5.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 4,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 59,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $572.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
