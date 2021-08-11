Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Trading 5.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 4,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 59,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $572.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

