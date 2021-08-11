Velas (VLX) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $107.69 million and $3.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001145 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

