Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €27.62 ($32.49). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €27.45 ($32.29), with a volume of 761,284 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.13.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (EPA:VIE)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

