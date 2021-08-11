Verasity Trading 48% Higher This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $78.72 million and $31.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00125641 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,257,019,311 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

