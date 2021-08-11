Verge (XVG) Trading 37.6% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $515.00 million and approximately $81.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00369658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,472,555,642 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

