VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of VeriSign worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,728. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $211.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

