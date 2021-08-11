Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 84,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

