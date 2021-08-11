Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.48 ($0.35). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.41 ($0.35), with a volume of 337,838 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

