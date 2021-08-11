Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 13,972 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 173,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

GDX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 1,311,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

