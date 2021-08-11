Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 14,445 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of GoPro worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $122,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 123,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,826. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,221. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

