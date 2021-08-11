Versant Capital Management Inc Has $5.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 611,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 61,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

