Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,255 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 4.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.71% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,778,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,492. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

