Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

