Verso Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verso by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verso during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Verso by 22.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.