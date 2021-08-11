Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $38.76 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.54 or 0.06985774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.79 or 0.01338688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00373765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.89 or 0.00592781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00346016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00296340 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,287,622 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.