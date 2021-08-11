Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

VTNR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 97,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,490. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $426.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

