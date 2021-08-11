Viacoin Price Up 26.7% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Viacoin has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $572,985.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00375250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

