Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
NASDAQ VSAT opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.50, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
