Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.50, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

