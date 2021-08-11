Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VSCO opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

