VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.15. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 3,567 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.