VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.28

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $43.56 million and $131,717.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

