Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Acquires 11,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,168,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.07. 229,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,789. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.