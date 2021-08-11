Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys 32,470 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 73.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $112,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.05. 152,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

