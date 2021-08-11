Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 131,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 231,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,910. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

