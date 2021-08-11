Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 1,777 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 49,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

