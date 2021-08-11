Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 2,276 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.09. 269,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.77. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

