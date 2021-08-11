Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 660 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.59.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.22. 90,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,749. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -350.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

