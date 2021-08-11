Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 70,422 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 272.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,149,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

