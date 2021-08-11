Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 7,093 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 799,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

